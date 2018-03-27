Bill to track race in traffic stops on agenda

Lawmakers could make a second attempt to vote on legislation that would require police officers to record the race of stopped motorists and why they stopped the person. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Lawmakers could make a second attempt to vote on legislation that would require police officers to record the race of stopped motorists and why they stopped the person.

A proposed compromise bill is on the Tuesday debate agenda in the House of Representatives. House Republicans last week refused to debate the bill even though it had passed the Senate unanimously.

The fallout from that action threatened to derail the final days of the session. African-American lawmakers threatened a filibuster unless the bill got a vote.

Rep. Merika Coleman, a Democrat from Pleasant Grove, said the bill is the top priority of the Legislative Black Caucus.

Coleman said collecting the information will identify any potential "bad actors" and will deter traffic stops based on a person's appearance.

