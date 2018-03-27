Legislative session derails as racial profiling bill goes uncompromised

Lawmakers failed to come to a compromise on the racial profiling bill Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The legislative session went off the tracks Tuesday night, after state lawmakers could not agree on a compromise for a racial profiling bill.

Lawmakers originally planned to end the legislative session Wednesday, but that could be in jeopardy.

"I don't know" House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said as he left the House chamber.

Lawmakers have six legislative days to use to pass any remaining legislation.

House lawmakers currently do not seem to have the votes to pass a racial profiling bill. The legislation would require traffic stops to be recorded. The stop would include taking down the race and ethnicity of the person simply to collect data. The data could then potentially allow the state to find out if and where racial profiling exists.

Rep. Merika Coleman, a Democrat from Pleasant Grove, said the bill is the top priority of the Legislative Black Caucus.

The Senate is putting pressure on House lawmakers refusing to pass the state's $6.6 billion deduction budget. The budget passed 98 to 0 in the House earlier on Tuesday.

If the Senate were to pass the state's education budget before the House passed the racial profiling bill, it would be a double-edged sword.

If the education budget is passed the "budget isolation resolution" (BIR) component of passing legislation would be removed. The BIR increases the majority needed to bring up legislation. With the BIR removed, the vote on the racial profiling bill would be simple up and down majority vote.

On the other hand, once the Senate passes the education budget, it will mark the completion of the state legislature's constitutional duties - pass both budgets - and the house could sine die without ever bringing up the racial profiling bill, ending session.

