Brothers charged with attempted murder in Covington County shooting

Two men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting on March 16.

Brothers Jake Alan Cox, 18, and Johnathan Steele Cox, 20, surrendered to Covington County Sheriff's deputies Monday night, after a ten day investigation into the shooting of a man. In addition to attempted murder, the brothers were charged with first degree robbery and shooting into an occupied vehicle. They are being held in the Covington County Jail on a $650,000 bond each.

On March 16, deputies responded to a call of a man shot on Falco Road near Wing, south of Pleasant Home School. Authorities determined the shooting happened at a different location on Falco Road, and the victim and one other person fled the shooters. The shooters had also fled the area.

The victim was injured, but he and the other person who fled the suspects were able to give information to law enforcement, leading them to develop the Cox brothers as persons of interest.

Sheriff Dennis Meeks says even though they feel strongly about the evidence they have, they will still press to ensure everyone responsible for the crime is taken into custody. Anyone with information should call 334-428-2640.

