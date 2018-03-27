Brothers charged with attempted murder in Covington County shooting

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.More >>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.More >>
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.More >>
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.More >>
An arrest has been made in Wilcox County in connection with the January homicide of a Mobile man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.More >>
An arrest has been made in Wilcox County in connection with the January homicide of a Mobile man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.More >>
Lawmakers could make a second attempt to vote on legislation that would require police officers to record the race of stopped motorists and why they stopped the person.More >>
Lawmakers could make a second attempt to vote on legislation that would require police officers to record the race of stopped motorists and why they stopped the person.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.More >>
U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.More >>