Police have 'person of interest' in Troy homicide

Troy police say they have developed a person of interest in a Saturday homicide.

Jamarion Deandre Edwards, 27, was shot and killed Saturday night. Police found Edwards' body on Watkins Court. The facts in the case that have been gathered at this point in the investigation have been presented to the Pike County District Attorney's Office, and the case will be presented to a Pike County Grand Jury.

Police did not name the person of interest or say if anyone is currently in custody.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-566-5555.

