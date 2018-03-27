No. 9 Auburn wins fourth straight MAX Capital City Classic

A record crowd gathered in Riverwalk Stadium as No. 9 Auburn defeated Alabama for the fourth straight year in the Capital City Classic. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Under the lights of Riverwalk Stadium and in front of a record crowd, the No. 9 Auburn Tigers (21-5) defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide (16-10) for the fourth consecutive year in the MAX Capital City Classic. The 5-2 win over the Crimson Tide gave Auburn its ninth win overall in the classic's 10 games.

After a scoreless first inning between both clubs, Auburn's bats got to rolling. In the bottom of the second, Edouard Julien put the Tigers out front with a three-run blast off Tide pitcher Duke Mason. In the same inning when Will Holland hit a solo shot off of Mason to push Auburn out to a 4-0 lead.

Auburn also jumped out to an early lead in last year's Capital City Classic. The Tigers jumped on the Tide early with three runs before the Tide would rally and tie the game.

Auburn would limit the Tide in their offensive output in this year's game. The Tide was unable to match Auburn in this year's contest. Alabama's only runs came in the sixth and eighth frames.

In front of a record crowd of 7,719, it was Will Holland homering again, this time in the bottom of the seventh to give Auburn its fifth run of the game.

HISTORY!! Thank you to everyone at Riverwalk Stadium tonight for joining us to make this night unforgettable! pic.twitter.com/2Vp5qpEUOZ — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) March 28, 2018

Jack Owen got the start and the win for the Tigers. Owen went four strong innings giving up one hit and striking out four. Calvin Coker recorded his fifth save of the season striking out five over his four innings pitched.

This game won't count towards SEC play for either team. Auburn now turns its sights toward an SEC weekend series against the Missouri Tigers. Alabama welcomes Kentucky for a three-game set. Alabama baseball looks to break a streak of seven straight losses.

