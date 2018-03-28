FIRST ALERT: Dry for now but thunderstorms return Thursday

And just like that, Spring is back across Alabama.

Highs Wednesday will soar into the lower 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

We're dry and quiet for now, but the threat for thunderstorms will return tomorrow in advance of an approaching cold front. Some of those Thursday storms could be strong to severe, and a low-end threat for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be in place.

Sunshine returns Friday into Easter weekend with no weather issues expected through Easter Sunday.

Watch Today in Alabama for the latest details on today's weather and the potential storms Thursday.

