First Alert: Severe storms possible Thursday

A calm, fair weather day today ahead of what could be an active day Thursday. We're currently monitoring an extensive line of strong storms marching east across the lower Mississippi Valley. This line of storms will impact our area beginning tomorrow morning and into the afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has places much of the state of Alabama under a SLIGHT risk for strong to severe storms tomorrow.

So there's still time to prepare before we deal with this impactful weather. Tonight we'll remain mild in the upper 50s to low 60s as clouds build in from the west. A few showers and storms will roll in to the state likely impacting northwest Alabama first.

As we move through the morning hours Thursday, the coverage of storms will increase as the line continues to march east.The line could rumble through areas like Demopolis and west-central Alabama as early as 10 AM. Montgomery and the River Region could see storms arrive around noon. East Alabama which includes areas like Alex City, Auburn-Opelika and Troy could see storms early in the afternoon.

Now the severe weather potential with these storms are low but there will be the potential for damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Given the timing of these storms many will be at work or school. So make sure you're weather aware and connected no matter where you are. The WSFA Weather App is a way to accomplish that. It's FREE for Android and Apple devices, and it will will keep you informed while you're "on the go".

The good news is after this line of storms, we'll quickly fall back in to fair and beautiful conditions. Temperatures will gradually warm up through the 70s as we move towards Easter Sunday. Easter Sunday is looking bright and sunny with afternoon highs near 80 degrees.

