First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday

We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, due to the threat of severe weather. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible through the day and early nighttime hours Thursday. The "window of opportunity" will open as early as 10 a.m. and last until 10 p.m. Possible hazards include damaging winds up to 60mph, hail and isolated tornadoes.

Storms will begin first for west Alabama and track east through the day and evening. As the line moves eastward across the rest of the state, it will intensify and the severe weather potential will likely rise by late morning. The flare up will continue through the afternoon and evening hours. Isolated pockets of damaging wind and a tornado or two are possible. Due to this possibility, I wouldn’t be surprised to see this slight risk expanded further east. As of right now, the slight risk area covers areas along and west of I-65.

Now the severe weather potential with these storms are low but there will be the potential for damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Given the timing of these storms many will be at work or school. Or leaving that location and heading home. So make sure you're weather aware and connected no matter where you are.

