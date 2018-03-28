Montgomery Clean City Commission launches “Leaders Against Litte - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery Clean City Commission launches “Leaders Against Litter”

By Bethany Davis, Reporter / Anchor
Connect
The Clean City Commission is launching, "Leaders Against Litter" (Source: Pixabay Images)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Clean City Commission launches its new “Leaders Against Litter” campaign Wednesday. It’s designed to raise litter awareness and set an example for the citizens of Montgomery.

“Leaders Against Litter” is a citywide event that showcases community leaders an elected official’s leading the way in the charge against litter. It’s part of the Great American Cleanup, the nation’s largest community improvement program.

Seventeen community leaders, including city and county officials, nonprofit leaders, schools, and community, are committed to taking a pledge to stand up against litter and use their platform to spread the word about how Montgomery Clean City Commission can help our citizens to take charge and ending the fight against litter.

The campaign will kick off with an event at the Normandale shopping center in Montgomery, and will include a mini cleanup in the area.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

