Zoo officials introduce new baby Bongo to African Realm

The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum is excited to announce the birth of the newest family member.

According to zoo officials, on March 5 the first baby Bongo calf in more than a decade was born. The female Bongo was born to proud parents Gerty and Aphis.

Gerty, the 4-year-old mom, and Aphis, the 7-year-old dad, were welcomed to the zoo in 2014 and 2016, respectively. The two have been bonding with their little one and are now ready to introduce her to the world.

Bongos are large, heavy bodied antelope with short glossy orange or chestnut colored coats that are darker on the underside with patterned white stripes, according to the zoo. They are herbivores and generally eat under the cover of the night to keep safe from predators.

The Bongos are on display in the African Realm every other day depending on weather conditions and husbandry needs.

For more information about Bongos or the Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum, click this link.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.