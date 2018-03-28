Former Montgomery officer sentenced in sexual misconduct case - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Former Montgomery officer sentenced in sexual misconduct case

Deonte Hamner (Source: Montgomery County Jail) Deonte Hamner (Source: Montgomery County Jail)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Former Montgomery police officer Deonte Hamner has been sentenced in a sexual misconduct case.

According to court documents, the judge handed down Hamner a one year sentence, split to serve six months in the county jail.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey says Hamner does not have to register as a sex offender.

Hamner was initially indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on sodomy first degree and custodial sexual misconduct in May 2016. In February, Hamner pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors: assault third degree and unlawful imprisonment first degree.  

The charges were related to an incident which happened while Hamner was on duty. 

Hamner resigned from the police department after pleading guilty in February.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

