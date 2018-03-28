Selma running out of landfill room, considering building more - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Selma running out of landfill room, considering building more

The two new landfill cells will cost about $160,000 (Source: WSFA 12 News) The two new landfill cells will cost about $160,000 (Source: WSFA 12 News)
City leaders say the new cells are necessary (Source: WSFA 12 News) City leaders say the new cells are necessary (Source: WSFA 12 News)
SELMA, AL (WSFA) -

The city of Selma is considering building two new landfill cells.

City leaders say they are running out of room in the current landfill and the additional new cells are necessary. The cost for the new cells will be around $160,000.

Mayor Darrio Melton says this is not an emergency situation but the new cells need to be constructed sometime in the next six to nine months.

Currently, Selma’s population sits at about 20,000.

Reporter Bryan Henry is working on the details for this story and will have the latest on air, online and on our news app.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Family of Sacramento man slain by police skeptical of change

    Family of Sacramento man slain by police skeptical of change

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:20:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:44:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

  • Trump suggests paying for US border wall with Pentagon funds

    Trump suggests paying for US border wall with Pentagon funds

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 04:30:24 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:44:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he reviews border wall prototypes in San Diego. Trump is floating the idea of using the military’s budget to pay for his long-promise...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he reviews border wall prototypes in San Diego. Trump is floating the idea of using the military’s budget to pay for his long-promise...

    Such spending would likely require approval from Congress.

    More >>

    Such spending would likely require approval from Congress.

    More >>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:30:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:24:38 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...

    Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.

    More >>

    Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly