Selma running out of landfill room, considering building more

The city of Selma is considering building two new landfill cells.

City leaders say they are running out of room in the current landfill and the additional new cells are necessary. The cost for the new cells will be around $160,000.

Mayor Darrio Melton says this is not an emergency situation but the new cells need to be constructed sometime in the next six to nine months.

Currently, Selma’s population sits at about 20,000.

