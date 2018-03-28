Lawmakers head to end of legislative session

Alabama lawmakers are heading into what could be the last day of the 2018 legislative session. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers are heading into what could be the last day of the 2018 legislative session.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said lawmakers will end the session Wednesday "if we get the work done."

Senators are expected to debate the state's education budget, tax bills that fund Medicaid and a proposal to exempt economic developers from the state law that governs lobbyists.

Marsh said the Alabama House of Representatives is expected to make another attempt to debate an anti-racial profiling bill. The Legislative Black Caucus has pushed for a House vote after the bill cleared the Senate without a dissenting vote.

The bill would require law enforcement officers to record the race of stopped motorists and the reason for traffic stops.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.