Montgomery officer dragged under fleeing car released from hospital

What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.

Officers on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Tuesday on Kiwanis Street in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Montgomery police officer has been released from an area hospital after suffering injuries in a Tuesday morning incident in which authorities say he was dragged under a fleeing vehicle.

The Montgomery Police Department confirmed Wednesday that the officer, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as well as a second officer who shot and killed the fleeing suspect, are both on administrative leave, per protocol, due to an ongoing investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigation took over the case because it involved an officer firing their weapon. Few details about the incident have been released.

What is known comes from MPD's public information officer, Capt. Regina Duckett.

Duckett said Tuesday that the officers were investigating reports of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Kiwanis Street, located on the north side of Montgomery.

"As our officers approached the vehicle, the driver in the vehicle accelerated," Duckett said, "dragging one of our officers underneath [the vehicle]."

Duckett said the second officer responded by pulling their gun and firing on the driver, identified only as an adult female. The woman died from her injuries.

Neither the woman's name nor those of the officers' involved in the incident have been released.

