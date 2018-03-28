Divided Senate delays vote on ethics exemption

A divided Alabama Senate delayed a vote on a proposal to exempt economic developers from the state law that governs lobbyists. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A divided Alabama Senate delayed a vote on a proposal to exempt economic developers from the state law that governs lobbyists.
Senators delayed a vote for a second time Wednesday after the bill hit opposition. A group of Republicans and Democrats opposed to the bill argued it created an ethics loophole.
Under the bill, economic developers would not be considered lobbyists. They would not be required to register with the state.
Supporters argued the exemption is needed for job recruitment.
Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield has said site selectors, who help companies decide where to locate, will not work in Alabama if they must register as lobbyists and violate project confidentiality.
Sen. Bobby Singleton, a Democrat from Greensboro, said creating the exemption "stinks."
