Hyundai unveils all new, Montgomery-built Santa Fe

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Hyundai Motors showed off its all-new, Alabama-built 2019 Santa Fe SUV at its Montgomery plant Wednesday.

The new model year changes things up from the current production, which is in its second year.

"It's got a much bolder, more athletic muscular-type style," said Chris Susock, Vice President of Production Operations, pointing to a shiny red model that's being showcased. "More of a family-type SUV."

The new Santa Fe has a longer wheelbase and more cabin room, as well as new seating configurations, improved technology, and added safety features such as a heads-up odometer display on the windshield and headlamps that bend as the vehicle goes around curves, Susock explained.

Susock said the company expects to build approximately 110,000 of the vehicles annually, including a diesel model.

Those looking to buy the new SUV will get their chance in the near future.

Production starts in June and vehicles should go on sale in July or August.

