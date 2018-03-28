Google hosts internet safety class at Dothan middle school - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Google hosts internet safety class at Dothan middle school

By Randi Hildreth, Reporter
Connect
Google hosted its Online Safety Roadshow that focuses on how to stay safe and secure online. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Google hosted its Online Safety Roadshow that focuses on how to stay safe and secure online. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

Students at Girard Middle School are a little more equipped to navigate the internet and avoid online pitfalls.

Google hosted its Online Safety Roadshow that focuses on how to stay safe and secure online. Close to 300 6th and 7th graders attended. According to Google, 75 percent of teenagers have cell phones and 93 percent of teenagers are online.  

“Now it’s just as important – more important than ever that students have the tools they need to stay safe and smart online,” said Amber Tillman, Google Program Manager.

The 45-minute interactive session focused on teaching students to think about what they post before they share, how quickly information can spread, creating strong passwords, recognizing phishing scams, and to be kind online. School officials agree it’s important that those internet safety skills are taught. 

“Children in this digital age don’t know how to handle social media,” said Kim Smith, Assistant Principal. “They post everything. They put everything out there and unfortunately some of it is not always nice.”

Hunter Watson, a 6th grader who attended the program agreed a lot of his classmates use the internet but don’t always use it wisely. Although he doesn’t have social media, he uses his tablet to get on YouTube and read books. Hunter says as soon as he gets home from school, he plans to make changes to his online habits based on what he learned at the program. 

“If you want to keep things private you need to make a big password,” said Hunter. “Play it safe.”

Smith says the internet safety skills the students learned will not only protect their information but help limit student contact with potentially dangerous people. 

“Unfortunately everybody that’s on the internet doesn’t always have the best intentions,” said Smith. “Through social media children are able to access and others are able to access our children.”

Google reached out to Dothan City Schools about hosting the event. They travel to about 30 to 40 schools across the country to conduct the workshop. They will present in Wisconsin next.

Rep. Martha Roby also attended the program and gave the opening remarks.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Family of Sacramento man slain by police skeptical of change

    Family of Sacramento man slain by police skeptical of change

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:20:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

  • Trump suggests paying for US border wall with Pentagon funds

    Trump suggests paying for US border wall with Pentagon funds

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 04:30:24 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:34:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he reviews border wall prototypes in San Diego. Trump is floating the idea of using the military’s budget to pay for his long-promise...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he reviews border wall prototypes in San Diego. Trump is floating the idea of using the military’s budget to pay for his long-promise...

    Such spending would likely require approval from Congress.

    More >>

    Such spending would likely require approval from Congress.

    More >>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:30:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:33:04 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...

    Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.

    More >>

    Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly