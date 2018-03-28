Google hosts internet safety class at Dothan middle school

Google hosted its Online Safety Roadshow that focuses on how to stay safe and secure online. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Students at Girard Middle School are a little more equipped to navigate the internet and avoid online pitfalls.

Google hosted its Online Safety Roadshow that focuses on how to stay safe and secure online. Close to 300 6th and 7th graders attended. According to Google, 75 percent of teenagers have cell phones and 93 percent of teenagers are online.

“Now it’s just as important – more important than ever that students have the tools they need to stay safe and smart online,” said Amber Tillman, Google Program Manager.

The 45-minute interactive session focused on teaching students to think about what they post before they share, how quickly information can spread, creating strong passwords, recognizing phishing scams, and to be kind online. School officials agree it’s important that those internet safety skills are taught.

“Children in this digital age don’t know how to handle social media,” said Kim Smith, Assistant Principal. “They post everything. They put everything out there and unfortunately some of it is not always nice.”

Hunter Watson, a 6th grader who attended the program agreed a lot of his classmates use the internet but don’t always use it wisely. Although he doesn’t have social media, he uses his tablet to get on YouTube and read books. Hunter says as soon as he gets home from school, he plans to make changes to his online habits based on what he learned at the program.

“If you want to keep things private you need to make a big password,” said Hunter. “Play it safe.”

Smith says the internet safety skills the students learned will not only protect their information but help limit student contact with potentially dangerous people.

“Unfortunately everybody that’s on the internet doesn’t always have the best intentions,” said Smith. “Through social media children are able to access and others are able to access our children.”

Google reached out to Dothan City Schools about hosting the event. They travel to about 30 to 40 schools across the country to conduct the workshop. They will present in Wisconsin next.

Rep. Martha Roby also attended the program and gave the opening remarks.

