Montgomery bakery takes the cake as Bama's Best Peanut Butter Dessert

McKinney Cakes received more than 1,000 votes for its Peanut Butter Fudge Cake. (Source: Simply Southern TV)

Out of the 14 businesses nominated for "Simply Southern TV"'s Bama's Best Peanut Butter Dessert, a Montgomery bakery took the crown.

McKinney Cakes received more than 1,000 votes for its Peanut Butter Fudge Cake. The bakery received a plaque and $300 from the Alabama Peanut Producers Association, which sponsored the contest. McKinney Cakes, owned by Peggy McKinney, has been operating since 1974.

An Auburn restaurant Acre came in second place for the prize with its Peanut Butter Pie, and Bright Star Restaurant in Bessemer took third with its own homemade peanut butter pie recipe.

Find out more about McKinney Cakes here, and watch the "Simply Southern TV" feature on WSFA on Sunday at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.