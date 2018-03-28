Montgomery bakery takes the cake as Bama's Best Peanut Butter De - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery bakery takes the cake as Bama's Best Peanut Butter Dessert

McKinney Cakes received more than 1,000 votes for its Peanut Butter Fudge Cake. (Source: Simply Southern TV) McKinney Cakes received more than 1,000 votes for its Peanut Butter Fudge Cake. (Source: Simply Southern TV)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Out of the 14 businesses nominated for "Simply Southern TV"'s Bama's Best Peanut Butter Dessert, a Montgomery bakery took the crown. 

McKinney Cakes received more than 1,000 votes for its Peanut Butter Fudge Cake. The bakery received a plaque and $300 from the Alabama Peanut Producers Association, which sponsored the contest. McKinney Cakes, owned by Peggy McKinney, has been operating since 1974.

An Auburn restaurant Acre came in second place for the prize with its Peanut Butter Pie, and Bright Star Restaurant in Bessemer took third with its own homemade peanut butter pie recipe. 

Find out more about McKinney Cakes here, and watch the "Simply Southern TV" feature on WSFA on Sunday at 6 a.m. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • K-Pop time: South Koreans fly to Pyongyang for rare concerts

    K-Pop time: South Koreans fly to Pyongyang for rare concerts

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-03-31 03:32:19 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:24 AM EDT2018-03-31 13:24:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Youg-joon). South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A South Korean artistic group including some of ...(AP Photo/Ahn Youg-joon). South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A South Korean artistic group including some of ...

    Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.

    More >>

    Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.

    More >>

  • Nobel Prize winner Malala visits her Pakistan hometown

    Nobel Prize winner Malala visits her Pakistan hometown

    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-03-31 04:42:20 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:24 AM EDT2018-03-31 13:24:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash). A Pakistani customer looks at a book of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at a book store in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 30, 2018. A Pakistani women's activist said Friday that Yousafzai, who has returned to Paki...(AP Photo/B.K. Bangash). A Pakistani customer looks at a book of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at a book store in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 30, 2018. A Pakistani women's activist said Friday that Yousafzai, who has returned to Paki...

    Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has arrived in her hometown of Mingora for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education.

    More >>

    Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has arrived in her hometown of Mingora for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education.

    More >>

  • Nightclub gunman's widow sobs as jury finds her not guilty

    Nightclub gunman's widow sobs as jury finds her not guilty

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-03-31 03:22:21 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-03-31 13:16:36 GMT
    (Susan Clary via AP). In this Friday, March 30, 2018 photo released by Susan Clary, Noor Salman, second from right, and her attorneys pose for a photo after Salman was acquitted of lying to the FBI and helping her husband attack the Pulse nightclub in ...(Susan Clary via AP). In this Friday, March 30, 2018 photo released by Susan Clary, Noor Salman, second from right, and her attorneys pose for a photo after Salman was acquitted of lying to the FBI and helping her husband attack the Pulse nightclub in ...

    In a rare and stinging defeat for government prosecutors in a terrorism case, the widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, has been acquitted of helping to plot the...

    More >>

    In a rare and stinging defeat for government prosecutors in a terrorism case, the widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, has been acquitted of helping to plot the attack and lying to the FBI afterward.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly