Alabama Power offers energy saving tips for warm spring weather

The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Roseanne Barr expressed support for right-wing conspiracy theory on Twitter.More >>
Roseanne Barr expressed support for right-wing conspiracy theory on Twitter.More >>
A legal observer and witness says the deputy accelerated toward the woman, who held up her hand and made a stop motion before the vehicle struck her.More >>
A legal observer and witness says the deputy accelerated toward the woman, who held up her hand and made a stop motion before the vehicle struck her.More >>
"Our faith is born on Easter morning: Jesus is alive! The experience is at the heart of the Christian message," the pope tweeted.More >>
"Our faith is born on Easter morning: Jesus is alive! The experience is at the heart of the Christian message," the pope tweeted.More >>
The Trump administration is siding with the Palestine Liberation Organization in urging the Supreme Court to reject an appeal from American victims of terrorist attacks in Israel in the early 2000s.More >>
The Trump administration is siding with the Palestine Liberation Organization in urging the Supreme Court to reject an appeal from American victims of terrorist attacks in Israel in the early 2000s.More >>
The peaceful demonstration that drew between 200 and 300 people to a downtown park came a day after a private autopsy released by the family showed Stephon Clark was shot from behind.More >>
The peaceful demonstration that drew between 200 and 300 people to a downtown park came a day after a private autopsy released by the family showed Stephon Clark was shot from behind.More >>
The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.More >>
The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.More >>