Racial profiling bill stalled in House on last day

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.
(Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at an America First Policies event, as part of a series called "Tax Cuts to Put America First" at the Loews Atlanta Hotel on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Emails released to The Associated Press show then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence faced widespread backlash from conservatives after agreeing to change a "religious freedom" law critics decried as anti-gay.
A judge has said the emoluments case against President Donald Trump involving the Trump International Hotel in Washington can proceed. (Source: CNN/Pool)
A federal judge is allowing the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia to partially proceed in a lawsuit accusing President Donald J. Trump of accepting unconstitutional gifts from foreign interests.
(AP Photo/Joe Frederick). In this image from video, Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film star Stormy Daniels, listens to a reporters' question during an interview at The Associated Press, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in New York. Av...
An attorney for an adult film star claiming a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump is seeking to depose the president and his attorney.
(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File). FILE - In this March 27, 2018 file photo, A man watches a TV screen showing file footages of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station...
President Donald Trump says there's "a good chance" that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will "do what is right for his people and for humanity" and move toward peace.
The Justice Department's internal watchdog will examine Republican complaints of FBI misconduct in the early stages of the investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 presidential campaign.
