Racial profiling bill stalled in House on last day

Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-03-28 05:00:34 GMT
(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2017, file photo, a crane transporting vehicles operates on a container ship at the Port of Oakland, in Oakland, Calif. The Trump administration said Tuesday, March 27, 2018, it has widened U.S. acce...
The Trump administration says a revamped deal with South Korea will give U.S. carmakers more access to the country and will provide protection from competition.More >>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:10:39 GMT
A judge has said the emoluments case against President Donald Trump involving the Trump International Hotel in Washington can proceed. (Source: CNN/Pool)
A federal judge is allowing the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia to partially proceed in a lawsuit accusing President Donald J. Trump of accepting unconstitutional gifts from foreign interests.
Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-28 12:10:34 GMT
(AP Photo/Joe Frederick). In this image from video, Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film star Stormy Daniels, listens to a reporters' question during an interview at The Associated Press, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in New York. Av...
An attorney for an adult film star claiming a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump is seeking to depose the president and his attorney.More >>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:01:16 GMT
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). Nebraska Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk announces a delay in the budget debate at the Legislature in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, March 28, 2018. A dispute over abortion has led to a budget standoff in Nebraska th...
A dispute over abortion has led to a budget standoff in Nebraska that could disrupt other state services and force lawmakers into a rare special session later this year.More >>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:30:45 GMT
(Anthony Wahl/The Janesville Gazette via AP). A group of about 40 students make their way along Old Highway 92 south of Evansville, Wis., on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, as they march to U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan's hometown of Janesville to call for stricter gu...
Some Wisconsin students who took their demonstration against gun violence on the road have reached their destination _ House Speaker Paul Ryan's hometown.More >>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:00:28 GMT
(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File). FILE - In this March 27, 2018 file photo, A man watches a TV screen showing file footages of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station...
President Donald Trump says there's "a good chance" that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will "do what is right for his people and for humanity" and move toward peace.More >>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:01:09 GMT
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file). FILE - In this March 7, 2018, file photo, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks at a news conference at the Washington Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington.
President Donald Trump is firing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.More >>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:41:29 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this April 29, 2011, file photo, attorney John Dowd walks in New York. One of President Donald Trump’s attorneys floated the possibility of pardoning two of the president’s former advisers caught up in the Russi...
One of President Donald Trump's attorneys floated the possibility of pardoning two of the president's former advisers caught up in the Russia probe in discussions with their lawyers last year.More >>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:00:41 GMT
The Justice Department's internal watchdog will examine Republican complaints of FBI misconduct in the early stages of the investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 presidential campaign.More >>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:41 GMT
(Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at an America First Policies event, as part of a series called "Tax Cuts to Put America First" at the Loews Atlanta Hotel on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Emails released to The Associated Press show then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence faced widespread backlash from conservatives after agreeing to change a "religious freedom" law critics decried as anti-gay.More >>
