Racial profiling bill stalled in House on last day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers could end the legislative session with debate to collect data about race and traffic stops, but it is uncertain if the measure has the votes to pass.

The House of Representatives could vote Wednesday on the bill that has become a contentious issue in the session's closing days.

The bill would require law enforcement officers to log the reason for traffic stops and the race of the stopped motorist.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, a Republican, said "We are counting the votes."

The Legislative Black Caucus named the bill a top priority for the session. It cleared the Alabama Senate without a dissenting vote, but ran into opposition in the House.

Democratic Rep. Merika Coleman said she has been frustrated at the bill's lack of progress in the House.

