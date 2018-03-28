Rapper Nelly coming to Montgomery in May

The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
Lubbock Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Holland confirms that there was an explosion at a house in Tech Terrace Tuesday night around 10 p.m. The explosion happened in the 2900 block of 21st Street.More >>
Lubbock Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Holland confirms that there was an explosion at a house in Tech Terrace Tuesday night around 10 p.m. The explosion happened in the 2900 block of 21st Street.More >>
William Bell was involved in a crash that happened at Court and South Street.More >>
William Bell was involved in a crash that happened at Court and South Street.More >>
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
Such spending would likely require approval from Congress.More >>
Such spending would likely require approval from Congress.More >>
Alabama lawmakers could end the legislative session with debate to collect data about race and traffic stops, but it is uncertain if the measure has the votes to pass.More >>
Alabama lawmakers could end the legislative session with debate to collect data about race and traffic stops, but it is uncertain if the measure has the votes to pass.More >>
Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.More >>
Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.More >>