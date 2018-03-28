Rapper Nelly coming to Montgomery in May

Nelly, a Grammy award-winning musician, will perform at Garrett Coliseum on May 18. (Source: Nelly)

Rapper Nelly will perform in Montgomery in May.

Nelly, a Grammy award-winning musician, will perform at Garrett Coliseum on May 18. He will be joined by musical guests Fat Joe and Kid Capri.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the music will start at 7:30 p.m. See information on tickets here.

