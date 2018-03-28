Former Birmingham mayor involved in Montgomery crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Former Birmingham mayor involved in Montgomery crash

One car was flipped in a two-vehicle crash at Court and South Street. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Former Birmingham mayor William Bell (pictured) was involved in a crash in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The former mayor of Birmingham was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened at the intersection of Court and South Street near Interstate 85.

William Bell's black Mercedes sedan sustained front-end damage, while a Honda CR-V rolled over in the roadway.

The driver of the second vehicle was not identified, but any injuries to either driver appeared to be minor, according to a WSFA 12 News crew on the scene.

Traffic was cut down to one lane while crews worked to clear the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Bell served as mayor of Birmingham from 2010-2017 but lost a bid for re-election to Randall Woodfin in the most recent city election.

