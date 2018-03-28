Auburn students celebrate new president - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn students celebrate new president

Free food, games and live performances were available for the students to enjoy during the celebration. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Free food, games and live performances were available for the students to enjoy during the celebration. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

Auburn University students gathered at the Student Center Campus Green to celebrate the installation of their president, Dr. Steven Leath.

Free food, games and live performances were available for the students to enjoy during the celebration. President Leath was also in attendance speaking with students about campus life.

“Whenever I can spend time with the students, getting updates on classes, student life, what it’s like in the residence halls, anything at all it’s usually valued to me as a President, but it’s just fun to be with them, share their dreams and their hopes,” says President Steven Leath.

Students say that they enjoyed having their president mingling with the student body.

“That’s amazing. We need a president that is personable, transparent. That is on the ground working with us. It doesn’t make sense to have a president that’s like locked away or something. You need someone who’s easily accessible to the students, who’s taking the time to get to know all of us,” says Auburn student, Chantal Alford.

Leath is Auburn University's 19th president.

"Over 150 years, I’m only the 19th president and every president has left the university better than they found it, and that’s my job is to build on everything Jay and his predecessors did. So it’s a daunting challenge, but one I’m excited about and I work real hard to make this great university even better," says Leath.

The installation will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Auburn Arena.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Richland Rd. in Auburn will undergo construction

    Richland Rd. in Auburn will undergo construction

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:01 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:01:31 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    A major road in Auburn has now turned into a construction site and it is expected to stay that way for the next five months.

    More >>

    A major road in Auburn has now turned into a construction site and it is expected to stay that way for the next five months.

    More >>

  • Community mourns Sacramento man killed by police at wake

    Community mourns Sacramento man killed by police at wake

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:20:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:56 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:56:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

  • Person of interest sought in theft of 18 Apple iPads

    Person of interest sought in theft of 18 Apple iPads

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:55:32 GMT
    Authorities are looking for this man, a person of interest, in the theft of 18 iPads. (Source: Greenville Police Department)Authorities are looking for this man, a person of interest, in the theft of 18 iPads. (Source: Greenville Police Department)
    Authorities are looking for this man, a person of interest, in the theft of 18 iPads. (Source: Greenville Police Department)Authorities are looking for this man, a person of interest, in the theft of 18 iPads. (Source: Greenville Police Department)

    The Greenville Police Department is asking the public for help finding a person who recently stole 18 Apple iPads. 

    More >>

    The Greenville Police Department is asking the public for help finding a person who recently stole 18 Apple iPads. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly