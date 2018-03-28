Paws for a good cause and woof down a burrito Thursday

Arguably the only things better than burritos are cats and puppies, and residents from Montgomery and Prattville will have the opportunity to support both Thursday.

All day Thursday, with the lunch or dinner time purchase of a burrito at any participating Chipotle Mexican Grill, 50 percent of each sale in Alabama will support local humane societies.

For Montgomery residents, the percentage would go to the Montgomery Humane Society, and proceeds from the Prattville Chipotle will go to the Prattville Humane Society.

