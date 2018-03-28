Troy announces date for Spring Game

Year five in the Neal Brown era gets underway this fall. Before then, a preview of what fans can expect will be put on display Saturday, April 21.

That is the date of the Troy Spring Game. The game kicks off at noon at Veterans Memorial Stadium and admission is free.

Troy comes off an history 2017 season in which they won a school-Division I record 11 games. Troy defeated North Texas in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl 50-30 back in December to cap the historic season. The Trojans also reclaimed the Sun Belt Conference title with their 32-25 defeat of Arkansas State.

The 2018 season kicks at home at the Vet for the Trojans. Troy will welcome the Boise State Broncos in what will be a highly-anticipated match-up between two G5 teams. The Trojans and Broncos will lock horns on the gridiron Sept. 1.

