Person of interest sought in theft of 18 Apple iPads

Authorities are looking for this man, a person of interest, in the theft of 18 iPads. (Source: Greenville Police Department)

The Greenville Police Department is asking the public for help finding a person who recently stole 18 Apple iPads.

Investigators say they have security video of a "person of interest". Now, they're asking for help ID'ing him.

The thefts happened at the Greenville Walmart just before 6 a.m. on March 13.

Anyone with information that could ID this person should contact Greenville police at 334-382-7461.

