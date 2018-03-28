Montgomery County: IT upgrades in place months after ransomware attack

IT Chief Lou Ialacci says the county has spent roughly $200,000 dollars to beef up security, but one of the system's biggest vulnerabilities rests with the users. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

Atlanta, Baltimore, Sarasota, and Charlotte are now among the cities brought to a grinding halt by a ransomware attack.

Six months ago, Montgomery County was in the throes of the same IT fight over sensitive files for all branches of government. Now they're actually paying someone to find their vulnerabilities.

“We have a service that is constantly helping us by looking at and testing our defenses against intrusion,” stated IT Chief Lou Ialacci.

Ialacci says the county has spent roughly $200,000 to beef up security, but one of the system's biggest vulnerabilities rests with the users.

“We are working to close the biggest gap, educating our users to make sure they help us on the first line of defense," stated Ialacci.

Other cities are working to solidify their backup systems under the threat of a possible attack. Creating a mirror-image of the network guards against paying the ransom.

"If cities and states don't address this threat we run the risk of the loss of data, the loss of services, or as we've seen even potentially this week, the loss of life,” stated Caleb Barlow, IBM Security Vice President of Threat Intelligence.

Montgomery's backup servers weren't current at the time of the attack, which prompted paying the ransom. Now the county backs up data off site, which is then transferred to a cloud.

Ialacci says he rests well knowing the current advancements are in place, but he will always be leery of the date Sept. 18.

"I probably won't sleep that night," Ialacci stated.

