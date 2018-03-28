Montgomery County: IT upgrades in place months after ransomware - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery County: IT upgrades in place months after ransomware attack

IT Chief Lou Ialacci says the county has spent roughly $200,000 dollars to beef up security, but one of the system's biggest vulnerabilities rests with the users. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) IT Chief Lou Ialacci says the county has spent roughly $200,000 dollars to beef up security, but one of the system's biggest vulnerabilities rests with the users. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Atlanta, Baltimore, Sarasota, and Charlotte are now among the cities brought to a grinding halt by a ransomware attack. 

Six months ago, Montgomery County was in the throes of the same IT fight over sensitive files for all branches of government.  Now they're actually paying someone to find their vulnerabilities.

“We have a service that is constantly helping us by looking at and testing our defenses against intrusion,” stated IT Chief Lou Ialacci.

Ialacci says the county has spent roughly $200,000 to beef up security, but one of the system's biggest vulnerabilities rests with the users.

“We are working to close the biggest gap, educating our users to make sure they help us on the first line of defense," stated Ialacci.

Other cities are working to solidify their backup systems under the threat of a possible attack.  Creating a mirror-image of the network guards against paying the ransom.

"If cities and states don't address this threat we run the risk of the loss of data, the loss of services, or as we've seen even potentially this week, the loss of life,” stated Caleb Barlow, IBM Security Vice President of Threat Intelligence.

Montgomery's backup servers weren't current at the time of the attack, which prompted paying the ransom.  Now the county backs up data off site, which is then transferred to a cloud.

Ialacci says he rests well knowing the current advancements are in place, but he will always be leery of the date Sept. 18.

"I probably won't sleep that night," Ialacci stated.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Community mourns Sacramento man killed by police at wake

    Community mourns Sacramento man killed by police at wake

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:20:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-03-29 00:44:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:30:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:02 PM EDT2018-03-29 00:02:46 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...

    Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.

    More >>

    Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.

    More >>

  • Boy writes to President Trump asking for help finding dad a kidney, president writes back

    Boy writes to President Trump asking for help finding dad a kidney, president writes back

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:53 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:53:56 GMT
    (Kristen Hampton | WBTV)(Kristen Hampton | WBTV)

    An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.  

    More >>

    An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly