FIRST ALERT ROAD REPORT: Delays on I-85 northbound in Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

FIRST ALERT ROAD REPORT: Delays on I-85 northbound in Montgomery

(Source: ALDOT) (Source: ALDOT)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Traffic is delayed on Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery due to a situation near the Eastern Boulevard exit.

Traffic appears to be backed up past Perry Hill Road.

Traffic cameras show the right lanes are blocked.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Community mourns Sacramento man killed by police at wake

    Community mourns Sacramento man killed by police at wake

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:20:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-03-29 00:44:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:30:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:02 PM EDT2018-03-29 00:02:46 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...

    Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.

    More >>

    Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.

    More >>

  • Boy writes to President Trump asking for help finding dad a kidney, president writes back

    Boy writes to President Trump asking for help finding dad a kidney, president writes back

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:53 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:53:56 GMT
    (Kristen Hampton | WBTV)(Kristen Hampton | WBTV)

    An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.  

    More >>

    An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly