Pike Road Schools, MPS prepare for next steps without GW sale

The Town of Pike Road terminated its sales agreement with Montgomery Public Schools to purchase Georgia Washington Middle School at midnight on Tuesday.

“We had allowed 30 days for the title to be verified,” Stone said. “At the end of that 30 days, because we couldn’t, we gave another extended 15 days. When that 15-day period ran out, that didn’t really leave us much choice. The main reason we couldn’t get title is because of the sale of the school issue is tied up in court.”

The sale is part of a suit that was filed by the Alabama Education Association in February. The AEA claims Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson does not have the authority to close any MPS schools or sell Georgia Washington, which were components of the intervention plan he announced for MPS in January. As the case moves through the legal system, Stone said Pike Road Schools needed to make a decision.

“Our most important responsibility is taking care of our young people and making sure that our students in Pike Road Schools have a place next year that will meet their needs for classrooms,” Stone said.

Stone said PRS was hoping to renovate Georgia Washington to serve as its high school. The system, which has been adding a grade level each year since its conception, will welcome its 11th grade class in the fall.

“We had two choices,” Stone said. “We had the choice to invest our initial resource in Georgia Washington and start construction after that, or we could invest in portable temporary classrooms and start construction. Either way, we meet the needs of our students. The difference is, if we invest in Georgia Washington, the resources stay in the county and help children throughout the county. If we invest in portables, obviously they don’t have the same multiple layers of benefit."

He said PRS will pursue its alternate plan to invest in portables to serve as classroom space to serve its students.

“Either way, our students will be in a great learning environment,” Stone said.

However, Stone said Pike Road Schools could reconsider the deal under the right circumstances.

“If the issues can be resolved and MPS would like to return to the negotiating table, then certainly we’d be glad to talk with them,” Stone said. “In the meantime, every day that we take a step toward having the alternative plan in place, that means that is the direction that our school will anticipate.”

For MPS, Dr. Richardson had previously stated that not selling Georgia Washington would likely result in about 200 teachers losing their jobs. On Wednesday, Richardson released this statement:

"Pike Road has withdrawn its offer to purchase GW. We are now compiling a personnel list of those to be nonrenewed in the event that other options to raise funds are not available."

WSFA 12 News followed up with a representative from the state department of education, who confirmed that list will be “in the neighborhood” of about 200 teachers, which he said the state was hoping not to have to do. He also said the state was unable to identify any other funding solution, so it would be up to the Montgomery County Board of Education to identify a solution.

Any cuts made would be in addition to the 17 central office cuts Richardson announced in January. Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Reginald Eggleston said those impacted by the central office cuts have been notified, and that leaders are preparing for the next round of decision making.

A hearing concerning the AEA’s case against Dr. Richardson, for his plan to close schools and sell Georgia Washington, is scheduled for Thursday morning.

