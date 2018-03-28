Human trafficking focus of state, local law enforcement training - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Human trafficking focus of state, local law enforcement training in Dothan

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is teaming up with the Alabama Fusion Center to try to bring an end to human trafficking.

“When you put children involved with something like that, I’m coming after you,” said Secretary of Alabama Law Enforcement Hal Taylor. “I’m going to get you.”

The two agencies hosted its fourth training session for members of law enforcement to help point out some signs of when a child is in danger.

“You never know what is going on,” said Taylor. “I remember years back when I was in the field, I probably saw this and it was going on, but I didn’t know what it was. So I didn’t really pay attention to it.”

“When an officer get something that they think you’re suspicious, what we tell them is to send it to the Fusion Center,” said Fusion Center Director Jay Moseley. “We have trained subject matter experts that can decipher what is going on.”

From bruising to confusion, this training will allow officers to point out things that seem out of the ordinary.

“So what we're training for today is to be on the lookout for a child that something just doesn’t look right,” said Moseley. “Whether they are in the front seat or the back seat, if they have bruises, if they look confused, if they don’t know who’s driving the car, if they don’t know where they are going.”

Now this training isn't just for the men and women in blue. It’s also for the general public. If you see a minor in a situation that seems to raise some eyebrows, they’re calling on you to reach out.

“They can go to alabamafusioncenter.org. We have a button that says ‘submit a tip,’" said Moseley. “If it just doesn’t look right, if it doesn’t feel right, don’t hesitate.”

They will hold more training seminars throughout the next few months.

    •   
