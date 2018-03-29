First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather possible Thursday

All is quiet to start our Thursday morning, but a large line of rain and embedded thunderstorms is impacting parts of Louisiana and Mississippi as we speak. This system will push across our area later on today and tonight; with it, there will be periods of heavy rain, thunder and lightning to many places and (given favorable wind shear profiles) there's a low risk of a few isolated pockets of damaging wind or perhaps a tornado. The risk is low, but it's not zero.

We will be monitoring the forecast and how it develops closely throughout the rest of the day; you should remain weather aware from roughly 10 a.m. this morning in far west Alabama through 10 p.m. tonight for our eastern counties.

A new convective outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has now added our eastern counties in central Alabama into the "Slight" risk for severe storms today. Both a Marginal and Slight risk are associated with isolated, low-end (but still impactful) severe weather setups. While we do think almost everyone will see rain and thunderstorms today, it does not mean each storm will reach severe status.

Now the severe weather potential with these storms are low but there will be the potential for damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Given the timing of these storms, many will be at work or school, or leaving that location and heading home. So make sure you're weather aware and connected no matter where you are. Be sure to download our free weather app for weather alerts and forecast updates. You can download this app for FREE by searching WSFA in your App Store.

