First Alert Weather Day: Stormy evening ahead

Our Thursday has been dry and warm so far but that is gradually changing as we continue on through the afternoon. Temperatures are reaching their peak in the 70s and 80s allowing for new shower and storm development ahead of the main line. These spotty showers will use up some of the storm energy ahead of the main line, limiting our severe weather potential.

So as we continue on with our day and head into the nighttime hours we'll see spotty rain coverage expand as the main line tracks east. Most will see regular rain while a few will deal with a rumble of thunder. Even though our severe weather threat is low we cannot rule out a severe-warned storm capable of producing damaging winds or an isolated tornado. We'll continue with the window of opportunity for severe storms until midnight.

Based off the latest date, the best location for strong to severe storms will be areas along and south of the I-85 corridor. Temperatures are bit higher along with moisture values. The strongest storms will be located along the front of the main line. Once the main line moves through your respective area, your severe weather will drop to zero. So until then remain weather aware and be sure to have a reliable way to receive weather alerts and updates just in case. The WSFA First Alert Weather app is a great, FREE option.

After today's stormy weather, we'll quickly return to fair and sunny conditions. Friday and our Easter weekend will feature mostly sunny skies and above-average afternoon temperatures. Highs on Easter Sunday will range from the low to mid 80s. Dry weather will continue Monday and we'll likely deal with our next good chance of rain Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

