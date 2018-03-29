First Alert Weather Day: Timing for afternoon, evening storms updated

So far, so good. The leading edge of our next weather maker is now into western Alabama, but so far it looks like it has more bark than bite.

We have remained mostly cloudy so far today, and that's good! It has limited the amount of sunshine, which acts like fuel for storm development. Even though we are not dealing with a mess of watches/warnings across the Deep South, we are still going to keep an eye on the line of showers and thunderstorms associated with a passing cold front.

This system will continue to push through our area later today and into our night; with it, there will be periods of heavy rain, thunder and lightning to many places and (given favorable wind shear profiles) there's a low risk of a few isolated pockets of damaging wind or perhaps a tornado.

The risk is low, but it's not zero. As of right now, it looks like the best chance for seeing the development of strong to severe storms will be across central and southwestern portions of Alabama.

Although this might not be a widespread severe weather set up, the timing of the heavy rain, gusty winds, etc. is all important! We would consider this to be a high impact due to the fact many people across the state will be at work or school today and getting ready to leave and head home during the afternoon/evening.

High res model data has widespread wet weather for almost everyone at some point during the day, but it always shows embedded heavier pockets of rain that are associated with what could potentially be strong thunderstorms.

After today, we are sailing into our holiday weekend without any trouble. Friday could feature some leftover rain early, but we trend dry and seasonable in the low 70s by tomorrow. Sunshine warms us up and makes it a pleasant Easter weekend across the state.

