Racial profiling bill dies in Alabama Legislature

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers moved to end the legislative session without a final vote on a bill to collect data on race and traffic stops.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said Thursday the bill would not get a vote on what will be the last day of the session.

African-American lawmakers named the bill a priority. It stalled in the House after being unanimously approved by the Senate.

Sen. Rodger Smitherman, the Democratic bill's sponsor, said he was insulted that McCutcheon told the media the bill was dead for the session, but didn't tell him. Smitherman said all he wanted was a vote.

The Alabama Senate on Thursday passed the education budget and then voted to end the session.

While the Senate adjourned through the session, House members continued to meet through mid-morning.

