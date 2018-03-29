Racial profiling bill dies in Alabama Legislature

Taking a picture or video of a person's intimate body parts without consent could soon be a crime in Alabama. A bill to criminalize so-called upskirting passed the Senate and moves to the House for a final vote.More >>
Taking a picture or video of a person's intimate body parts without consent could soon be a crime in Alabama. A bill to criminalize so-called upskirting passed the Senate and moves to the House for a final vote.More >>
A bill that would require all businesses in Alabama to notify their consumers if their personal data has been compromised in a data breach has passed in the House.More >>
A bill that would require all businesses in Alabama to notify their consumers if their personal data has been compromised in a data breach has passed in the House.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are heading into what could be the last day of the 2018 legislative session.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are heading into what could be the last day of the 2018 legislative session.More >>
Lawmakers could make a second attempt to vote on legislation that would require police officers to record the race of stopped motorists and why they stopped the person.More >>
Lawmakers could make a second attempt to vote on legislation that would require police officers to record the race of stopped motorists and why they stopped the person.More >>
Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to display the Ten Commandments on state property like schools and public buildings in the November mid-term election.More >>
Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election.More >>
The Alabama Senate has delayed a vote on a proposed revision of the state's self-defense law to clarify that deadly force can be used to defend someone in a church.More >>
The Alabama Senate has delayed a vote on a proposed revision of the state's self-defense law to clarify that deadly force can be used to defend someone in a church.More >>
The legislation included an amendment from Congresswoman Terri Sewell that targets unsafe daycare centers.More >>
The legislation included an amendment from Congresswoman Terri Sewell that targets unsafe daycare centers.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have approved a 2.5 percent pay raise for teachers and school employees that will cost more than $100 million.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have approved a 2.5 percent pay raise for teachers and school employees that will cost more than $100 million.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have approved an $85 million increase for the state's prison system as they try to comply with a federal court order to improve mental health care for inmates.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have approved an $85 million increase for the state's prison system as they try to comply with a federal court order to improve mental health care for inmates.More >>