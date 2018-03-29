19-year-old charged with possession of child porn

The 19-year-old was arrested on Tuesday (Source: WSFA 12 News File Video)

A 19-year-old is facing felony charges in Opp after an arrest on Tuesday.

According to Opp police, around 6 a.m. investigators arrested the unidentified 19-year-old and charged him with possession of child pornography.

Investigators say they determined the suspect had received, was in possession of, and sent nude photographs of children to other people.

No additional details about the case have been released at this time.

