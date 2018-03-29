MPS intervention plan remains on hold

After nearly a month of waiting, a hearing was held Thursday in Montgomery County Circuit Court concerning a lawsuit filed by the Alabama Education Association against Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson.

The lawsuit, filed in February, challenges Richardson’s authority to close and sell MPS schools as part of an intervention plan of the system.

Richardson announced his intervention plan in January. It included the closure of four schools at the end of the school year and the sale of one, Georgia Washington Middle School, to the Town of Pike Road.

AEA sued to stop the closures or sale. Richardson and his legal time filed a motion of appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court, which is still pending.

Both parties and the judge agreed Thursday that the pending appeal means the circuit court currently does not have jurisdiction. Both sides will continue waiting until the high court makes a ruling on the motion of appeal. No time frame has been given.

Pike Road had agreed to purchase the school for $9.75 million but on Tuesday terminated its sales agreement.

"The main reason we couldn’t get title is because of the sale of the school issue is tied up in court,” said Mayor Gordon Stone.

Stone did not completely shut the door to eventually purchasing GW, however. He said Pike Road Schools would reconsider the deal under the right circumstances.

Meanwhile, PRS will move forward with a different plan to support its students, primarily the purchase of portable temporary classrooms.

