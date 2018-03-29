MPS intervention plan remains on hold

After nearly a month of waiting, a hearing was held Thursday in Montgomery County Circuit Court concerning a lawsuit filed by the Alabama Education Association against Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson.More >>
The Town of Pike Road terminated its sales agreement with Montgomery Public Schools to purchase Georgia Washington Middle School at midnight on Tuesday.More >>
Two motions were filed to the Alabama Supreme Court Friday afternoon on behalf of the Town of Pike Road and Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone.More >>
The Alabama Supreme Court has denied two petitions related to the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School, according to Attorney Susan Copeland.More >>
U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson spent part of the day speaking at Alabama State University as part of a symposium called "African Americans and the Transformative Power of the Ballot".More >>
Candidates running for the Montgomery County Board of Education are hitting the ground running ahead of a June 5 primary.More >>
One teacher at Coosada Elementary wants to make it fun and beneficial for her students and her name is Janice Weekley.More >>
Lawmakers in Alabama's House are set to debate a bill this week that would allow for the arming of teachers.More >>
The Montgomery County Board of Education called a special meeting in hopes of taking a step in finding a permanent superintendent.More >>
More than a dozen students at Dothan High School spent half their school day Thursday discussing civilian and law enforcement interactions with Dothan police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations in a program called “Law Enforcement Bridging the Gap”.More >>
