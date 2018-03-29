Prattville Police Department shows off new crime fighting warfare

There is a camera that can be adjusted to get a better view of a murder weapon and a new no-powder fingerprint machine which alone costs $8,000. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Prattville police opened the door to its new crime lab for the first time Thursday.

There are computers, high tech gadgets and state-of-the-art equipment, such as the fingerprinting box worth $8,000. With a soft touch, the box instantly shows the print on a computer screen in real time. No powder, no residue.

Camera, lights, action? Crime investigator John Coscette can tell a lot about a murder weapon under the glare of four special lights.

"If there's a print on there and I need to zoom in on that print in case any of our techniques we are using we lose that print," said Coscette.

A few feet away, the dusting of prints is still used but to make the dusting more pure, filters are just above to suck up dust powder. The filters alone cost $400.

"My partner and I, we do a lot of training ourselves in this lab to keep us ready for an actual crime scene," said Coscette.

Prattville police say there is no doubt the new crime lab is a game-changer. In fact, their message to future would-be criminals, beware.

"Technology is where it's going in identifying these suspects. We're on their trail. No doubt," said Allen.

Add it all up and you're looking at a crime lab totaling around $85,000, a new investment in the search of facts and truth. Despite its capabilities, investigators Coscette and Allen say they're not able to conduct biology and toxicology tests. Those tests still need to be done by the state.

