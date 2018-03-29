Prattville Police Department shows off new crime fighting warfar - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Prattville Police Department shows off new crime fighting warfare

At $85,000 investigators have the latest crime solving equipment at their disposal. (Source: WSFA 12 News) At $85,000 investigators have the latest crime solving equipment at their disposal. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
There is a camera that can be adjusted to get a better view of a murder weapon and a new no-powder fingerprint machine which alone costs $8,000. (Source: WSFA 12 News) There is a camera that can be adjusted to get a better view of a murder weapon and a new no-powder fingerprint machine which alone costs $8,000. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The city made this investment primarily because Prattville is growing. (Source: WSFA 12 News) The city made this investment primarily because Prattville is growing. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

Prattville police opened the door to its new crime lab for the first time Thursday. 

There are computers, high tech gadgets and state-of-the-art equipment, such as the  fingerprinting box worth $8,000. With a soft touch, the box instantly shows the print on a computer screen in real time. No powder, no residue.

Camera, lights, action? Crime investigator John Coscette can tell a lot about a murder weapon under the glare of four special lights.

"If there's a print on there and I need to zoom in on that print in case any of our techniques we are using we lose that print," said Coscette.

A few feet away, the dusting of prints is still used but to make the dusting more pure, filters are just above to suck up dust powder. The filters alone cost $400.

"My partner and I, we do a lot of training ourselves in this lab to keep us ready for an actual crime scene," said Coscette.

Prattville police say there is no doubt the new crime lab is a game-changer. In fact, their message to future would-be criminals, beware.

"Technology is where it's going in identifying these suspects. We're on their trail. No doubt," said Allen.

Add it all up and you're looking at a crime lab totaling around $85,000, a new investment in the search of facts and truth.  Despite its capabilities, investigators Coscette and Allen say they're not able to conduct biology and toxicology tests. Those tests still need to be done by the state.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • MPS intervention plan remains on hold

    MPS intervention plan remains on hold

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:37:45 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

    After nearly a month of waiting, a hearing was held Thursday in Montgomery County Circuit Court concerning a lawsuit filed by the Alabama Education Association against Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson.

    More >>

    After nearly a month of waiting, a hearing was held Thursday in Montgomery County Circuit Court concerning a lawsuit filed by the Alabama Education Association against Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson.

    More >>

  • Defendant in multi-state child sex case appears in federal court

    Defendant in multi-state child sex case appears in federal court

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:29:25 GMT
    Germaine Moore, 44, made his first appearance in federal court on production of child pornography charges Thursday. (Source: Elmore County jail)Germaine Moore, 44, made his first appearance in federal court on production of child pornography charges Thursday. (Source: Elmore County jail)
    Germaine Moore, 44, made his first appearance in federal court on production of child pornography charges Thursday. (Source: Elmore County jail)Germaine Moore, 44, made his first appearance in federal court on production of child pornography charges Thursday. (Source: Elmore County jail)

    Germaine Moore, 44, made his first appearance in federal court on production of child pornography charges Thursday. 

    More >>

    Germaine Moore, 44, made his first appearance in federal court on production of child pornography charges Thursday. 

    More >>

  • Emotions run high at funeral for man shot by police

    Emotions run high at funeral for man shot by police

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:34:12 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:26:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

    More >>

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly