Prattville Police Department steps up crime fighting warfare

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

Inside the Prattville Police Department is a new crime lab and it’s not only high tech but very expensive.

At $85,000, investigators have the latest crime solving equipment at their disposal. There is a camera that can be adjusted to get a better view of a murder weapon, the new no-powder fingerprint machine which alone costs $8,000.

The city made this investment primarily because Prattville is growing, with a population that now stands at around 35,000.

Investigators say the investment is already paying off. For example, detectives have dramatically reduced their dependence on having to rely on the help of outside agencies to solve a crime but those critical partnerships will always be there if needed.

