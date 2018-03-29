Lawmakers end session with tensions, eye on elections - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Lawmakers end session with tensions, eye on elections

Alabama lawmakers had vowed to steer clear of controversy this legislative session. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Alabama lawmakers had vowed to steer clear of controversy this legislative session. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers had vowed to steer clear of controversy this legislative session. They found it anyway.

Lawmakers adjourned the 2018 session Thursday afternoon following last-minute disputes over an ethics law exemption and the demise of an anti-racial profiling bill.

The House of Representatives spent much of Thursday in debate over the bill to exempt the economic developers from the state ethics law.

African-American lawmakers said they were upset that they learned from media reports that the profiling bill would not get a vote on the session's final day. The bill would have required law enforcement officers to record the reason for traffic stops and the race of the motorists

Lawmakers leave Montgomery for the campaign trail. All 140 legislative seats are up for election in 2018.

