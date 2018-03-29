Final passage for bill to close drunk driving loophole

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Stricter regulations will be imposed on drunk drivers in Alabama - a bill to close a loophole in state law passed a final vote in the House on the last legislative day. Thursday's vote was 78-14 for the bill aimed at reducing road deaths.

The legislation sponsored by Republican state Sen. Jim McClendon will require anyone in pretrial diversion for drunk driving to use an ignition interlock device, which keeps a car from starting if it finds alcohol on a driver's breath.

A law passed in 2014 didn't require the device for offenders entering pretrial diversion. Mississippi does. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Mississippi kept twice as many drunk drivers off the road as Alabama in 2016.

The bill goes to the governor to be signed into law.

