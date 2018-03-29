Capital murder suspect charged with sexual abuse of child

A man arrested in 2017 on a capital murder charge is now being charged with sexual abuse.

Wendell Demone Givens, 30, is charged with first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Givens was charged with capital murder in April 2017 for the shooting death of Leeandre Lockley.

According to court documents regarding the latest charges, Givens forced the victim to "engage in deviate sexual intercourse" between Jan. 1, 2017 and March 23, 2018. Court documents say the offense happened in Montgomery.

Givens' bond has been revoked.

