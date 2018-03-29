Capital murder suspect charged with sexual abuse of child

Auburn police arrested a man for sodomy on Wednesday, March 28. Alexander Lopez, 23, was arrested after police investigated a report of a sexual assault that occurred on March 3 at a residence on Gentry Drive.More >>
A man arrested in 2017 on a capital murder charge is now being charged with sexual abuse.More >>
Conecuh County Commissioner Johnny Andrews has been indicted on six felony drug counts, according to a statement released by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office Thursday.More >>
A 19-year-old is facing felony charges in Opp after an arrest Tuesday.More >>
A Eufaula Elementary School student was arrested after making threatening comments to students and a teacher.More >>
A 14-year-old high school student in Lee County was arrested after making comments about shooting a weapon while on school property.More >>
The Greenville Police Department is asking the public for help finding a person who recently stole 18 Apple iPads.More >>
A Montgomery police officer has been released from an area hospital after suffering injuries in a Tuesday morning incident in which authorities say he was dragged under a fleeing vehicle.More >>
Troy police say they have developed a person of interest in a Saturday homicide.More >>
An arrest has been made in Wilcox County in connection with the January homicide of a Mobile man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.More >>
