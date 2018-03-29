Conecuh County commissioner indicted on 6 felony drug counts - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Conecuh County commissioner indicted on 6 felony drug counts

Johnny Andrews (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) Johnny Andrews (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Conecuh County Commissioner Johnny Andrews has been indicted on six felony drug counts, according to a statement released by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office Thursday.

Andrews is charged with unlawful distribution of marijuana, a controlled substance. He turned himself in at the Conecuh County Jail Wednesday but has since been released on bond, the AG's office confirmed.

The indictment follows an investigation by the AG's office and the FBI that found evidence that Andrews made at least six separate sales of illegal controlled substances in Conecuh County. He was arrested in March 2017.

The indictment comes a year after Andrews' arrest but stems from the same events, the AG's office stated.

A trial date has not been set.

If convicted, Andrews could face up to 10 years in prison on each count and would automatically be removed from office.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • April 15 is deadline to use or lose Toys R Us gift card benefits

    April 15 is deadline to use or lose Toys R Us gift card benefits

    Thursday, March 29 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-03-29 21:09:38 GMT
    An attempt to save the toy company was initiated by, billionaire businessman and toy company executive, Isaac Larian and other investors who pledged a total of $200 million. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)An attempt to save the toy company was initiated by, billionaire businessman and toy company executive, Isaac Larian and other investors who pledged a total of $200 million. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

    An attempt to save the toy company was initiated by, billionaire businessman and toy company executive, Isaac Larian and other investors who pledged a total of $200 million.

    More >>

    An attempt to save the toy company was initiated by, billionaire businessman and toy company executive, Isaac Larian and other investors who pledged a total of $200 million.

    More >>

  • Emotional plea at Sacramento funeral to end police killings

    Emotional plea at Sacramento funeral to end police killings

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:34:12 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-03-29 21:08:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

    More >>

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

    More >>

  • Video released of Montgomery apartment fire

    Video released of Montgomery apartment fire

    Thursday, March 29 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-03-29 21:07:17 GMT

    The Montgomery Fire Department has released video of a fire that caused heavy damage to an apartment complex Wednesday on Amesbury Drive, which is located off Troy Highway. 

    More >>

    The Montgomery Fire Department has released video of a fire that caused heavy damage to an apartment complex Wednesday on Amesbury Drive, which is located off Troy Highway. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly