Conecuh County commissioner indicted on 6 felony drug counts

Conecuh County Commissioner Johnny Andrews has been indicted on six felony drug counts, according to a statement released by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office Thursday.

Andrews is charged with unlawful distribution of marijuana, a controlled substance. He turned himself in at the Conecuh County Jail Wednesday but has since been released on bond, the AG's office confirmed.

The indictment follows an investigation by the AG's office and the FBI that found evidence that Andrews made at least six separate sales of illegal controlled substances in Conecuh County. He was arrested in March 2017.

The indictment comes a year after Andrews' arrest but stems from the same events, the AG's office stated.

A trial date has not been set.

If convicted, Andrews could face up to 10 years in prison on each count and would automatically be removed from office.

