Selma police looking for suspects, vehicle in shooting - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Selma police looking for suspects, vehicle in shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
SELMA, AL (WSFA) -

The Selma Police Department is looking for three suspects in a shooting Thursday. 

According to Chief Spencer Collier, video shows the shooting on First Avenue. The person shot at left the scene, and Collier says though they haven't been able to make contact with him, they know who he is and do not believe he was struck by gunfire. 

Police are looking for the suspects in a solid white Chevy Tahoe or Suburban, with large tires and chrome rims. Anyone with information should call Selma police at 334-874-6611. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Prattville Police Department shows off new crime fighting warfare

    Prattville Police Department shows off new crime fighting warfare

    Thursday, March 29 2018 5:17 PM EDT2018-03-29 21:17:14 GMT
    At $85,000 investigators have the latest crime solving equipment at their disposal. (Source: WSFA 12 News)At $85,000 investigators have the latest crime solving equipment at their disposal. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Inside the Prattville Police Department is a new crime lab and it’s not only high tech but very expensive.

    More >>

    Inside the Prattville Police Department is a new crime lab and it’s not only high tech but very expensive.

    More >>

  • The Latest: UK official: Russia conduct 'hybrid warfare'

    The Latest: UK official: Russia conduct 'hybrid warfare'

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-03-29 14:42:47 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-03-29 21:16:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. British police say they believe a Russian ex-spy and his dau...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. British police say they believe a Russian ex-spy and his dau...
    British health officials say the daughter of a Russian ex-spy has responded well to treatment and is no longer in critical condition after a nerve-agent attack.More >>
    British health officials say the daughter of a Russian ex-spy has responded well to treatment and is no longer in critical condition after a nerve-agent attack.More >>

  • Emotional plea at Sacramento funeral to end police killings

    Emotional plea at Sacramento funeral to end police killings

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:34:12 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-03-29 21:15:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

    More >>

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly