Selma police looking for suspects, vehicle in shooting

The Selma Police Department is looking for three suspects in a shooting Thursday.

According to Chief Spencer Collier, video shows the shooting on First Avenue. The person shot at left the scene, and Collier says though they haven't been able to make contact with him, they know who he is and do not believe he was struck by gunfire.

Police are looking for the suspects in a solid white Chevy Tahoe or Suburban, with large tires and chrome rims. Anyone with information should call Selma police at 334-874-6611.

