CarMax looks to expand into Montgomery

CarMax says it wants to build a new facility in Montgomery. (Source: CarMax File Photo) CarMax says it wants to build a new facility in Montgomery. (Source: CarMax File Photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

CarMax, one of the largest used vehicle dealers in the nation, has its eyes set on an expansion into Alabama's capital city. Company officials tell WSFA 12 News they have found Montgomery to be "a good fit for our current growth plan."

Spokesperson Dietta Slayton said CarMax is growing nationally and plans to add between 13-16 stores in each of the next two years. 

The company says it typically invests between $10-25 million on each store's location and hires between 50-200 employees based on the store's size and capabilities. For Montgomery, the store will be a small-format size, "so we would estimate hiring between 10 and 15 associates," Slayton said.

Details on when the company would build or open weren't immediately clear.

"It can often take 2-3 years to get all necessary approvals, complete construction, and open for business once we decide to move forward on any location," Slayton explained, "and CarMax will announce the new store opening approximately one year in advance of the anticipated grand opening date."

The City of Montgomery approved a building permit on March 16 with the company seeking to clear and grade property for construction at 5175 Woodmere Boulevard. 

Over the past 25 years, CarMax has expanded to 185 stores in 41 states. The company has nearly 25,000 employees and a vehicle inventory of around 55,000.

Alabama is already home to several CarMax locations including facilities in Huntsville, Birmingham, Mobile, and Dothan. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

