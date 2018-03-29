Video released of Montgomery apartment fire

The Montgomery Fire Department has released video of a fire that caused heavy damage to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Amesbury Drive, located off Troy Highway.
First responders found heavy smoke and flames coming from the exterior and roof of the two-story, eight-unit building as they arrived around 10:30 p.m.
Units brought the fire under control before it could spread to any other buildings. The building had extensive smoke and fire damage throughout.
Neighbors were able to alert fellow tenants of the blaze in time for everyone to escape. MF/R said only one person had to be treated for a minor injury.
According to Fire Sgt. O.J. Whiting, investigators determined the fire started because of food left unattended on a stove.
