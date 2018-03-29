New economic project could bring as many as 100 jobs to Abbeville

100 jobs could come to Henry County with new economic project. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Henry County and the city of Abbeville are nearly ready to close the deal on a major economic development project.

The details are limited, but the mayor confirms the county has worked for the last year to bring the project to fruition.

“We’ve been working diligently to get something in here and sometimes we’d get close and it’d fall through, but it looks like this one is going to proceed,” said Abbeville Mayor Billy Helms.

Although Helms couldn’t confirm what company could move to the city, he did confirm the business is in the wood product industry.

The prospective company will move into the old West Point Pepperell building. The textile plant had been a major employer in the area since the 1950’s, but closed in 2008 – eliminating over 1,000 jobs.

“We never dreamed it could go away. Just like overnight it was gone. It’s hard for a community to overcome something like that,” said Helms.

He says the city and county have been trying to bounce back ever since.

“We had that to leave, the Walmart to close, Fred’s to close. It’s just a domino effect. It takes a reverse domino effect to make it come back. That’s what we’re trying to do,” Helms said.

Henry County’s February 2018 Jobless rate was at 5 percent - just slightly higher than January’s rate at 4.6 percent. The new employer will bring roughly 100 jobs, with the potential to expand.

It’s also expected to create a $32 million investment in the city and county through renovations and business start-up.

“When you go by you can’t help but think about what used to be there and what could be there. Now, we’re going to forget about the used-to-be’s and think about the can be’s and what will be,” said Houston County Commission Chariman David Money.

Money says there is still some paperwork that needs to be completed, but they expect to be able to make an announcement in a few weeks. He says renovation on the building will likely start in the next 4-6 weeks. If all goes as planned, the company expects to begin business in May or June 2019.

The prospective company has asked the county to lay the railroad track down again near the building.

The county included the following as partners in recruiting the business: Gov. Kay Ivey, the Alabama Department of Commerce, Alabama Industrial Development Training and Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs have been invaluable assets.

Key regional partners have included: City of Headland, City of Dothan, Houston County, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, Grow Dothan, Genesee & Wyoming Railroad, Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, and the Economic Development Administration.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.