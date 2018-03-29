Defendant in multi-state child sex case appears in federal court

Germaine Moore, 44, made his first appearance in federal court on production of child pornography charges Thursday. (Source: Elmore County jail)

Germaine Moore, 44, made his first appearance in federal court on production of child pornography charges Thursday.

Moore was thrust into the center of a multi-state child sex investigation in January when investigators determined he was shown in a viral video sexually assaulting a little girl. Moore was first charged in Detroit, and days later charged in Elmore County with five felony counts.

Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced it was charging Moore with eleven counts of production of child pornography, videos and images that were reportedly created in Millbrook and Prattville.

State investigators served a search warrant at Moore’s house in January, seizing multiple devices. One of those devices was a mini-SD card lodged between Moore’s cell phone and cell phone case. That card had nine images and two videos that were produced at Moore’s house in Millbrook and an apartment in Prattville, according to investigators.

We’re told the victims in the videos are Moore’s relatives from Detroit. Thursday Moore was shackled, wearing a red county jail jumpsuit during his court appearance, he showed no emotion as federal judge informed Moore about his case. Moore’s attorney didn’t file a motion for a detention hearing, he’s currently being held by U.S. Marshals. The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed it would fight any move to set a bond for Moore.

“Based on the nature of the charges, production of child pornography, we believe he would be danger to the community,” stated Holly Reed, Assistant U.S. Attorney.

Additional devices are still undergoing forensic evaluation, which could result in more charges.

