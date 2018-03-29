Fairview Avenue road construction eyes 2020 start

A roadway project estimated to cost between $3-4 million is happening on Fairview Avenue. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

At a public involvement meeting, changes were proposed for a section of Fairview Avenue.

“The segment that we’re talking about in this project is from Court Street to Woodley Road,” said City Engineer Patrick Dunson.

Changes like resurfacing the roads and the creation of sidewalks are in the works.

“Improving the rideability with a new roadway surface, we’re improving the drainage through the area, we’re also improving the walkability with the addition of sidewalks that do not even exist today,” Dunson said.

“The roadway and the conditions out there today are in such shape that we need to make improvements and so this is the start of that process, to gauge public opinion and to present to the public what improvements we’d like to make,” said Dunson.

At the meeting was Charlie Colvin. Colvin lives near Fairview Avenue and is excited about the future improvements.

“It will improve the looks of Fairview and it’ll probably change the traffic pattern and, if anything, it might reduce traffic,” Colvin said.

“As a resident of the area, we always worry about traffic and people,” Colvin continued.

According to Dunson, they’re aiming to begin construction in 2020 and it will cost around $3-4 million.

