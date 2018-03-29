Storm damage reported in Autauga County

Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Temperatures are reaching their peak in the 70s and 80s allowing for new shower and storm development ahead of the main line.More >>
Temperatures are reaching their peak in the 70s and 80s allowing for new shower and storm development ahead of the main line.More >>
Opelika police have arrested a man in connection with a murder at BJ's Lounge in Opelika on March 24.More >>
Opelika police have arrested a man in connection with a murder at BJ's Lounge in Opelika on March 24.More >>
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.More >>
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.More >>
Officials are aiming for construction to begin in 2020.More >>
Officials are aiming for construction to begin in 2020.More >>
Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.More >>
Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.More >>