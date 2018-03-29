Storm damage reported in Autauga County

A viewer photo shows part of a tree down on a home, one mile north of Marbury High School. The viewer reports damage to their roof. (Source: WSFA viewer)

The National Weather Service will be in Autauga County Friday to assess damage from Thursday's storms.

According to Autauga County's Emergency Management Agency's Deputy Director Gary Weaver, there has been damage reported on County Road 62. At 208 CR 62, crews are working to restore power, and a large cedar tree is snapped in two. The tin roof of a storage shed is also blown off.

At 305 CR 62, Weaver said there is a mobile home with roof and skirting damage, and medium sized trees are damaged. There is also scattered debris from tin and metal roofing. The front and back doors have been pulled off of a storage building.

A viewer photo shows part of a tree down on a home, one mile north of Marbury High School. The viewer reports damage to their roof.

